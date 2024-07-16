SowetanLIVE last week reported that the Hlaleles were using the taxi for the first time, after their old one was ditched for making them late, when the accident took place.
Photos of the Hlalele cousins and seven other victims – Thandeka Mtyilibe, 9, Reabetswe Rabodiba, 7, Katlego Morebudi, 12, Junior Mankofu, 13, Tshiamo Makinta, 9, Khothatso Sesing, 9, and Olesego Khesa, 12 – had white candles placed next to them to symbolise their lives.
Deputy mayor of Merafong municipality, Mogomotsi Sello, paid tribute to the scholar transport driver Nkosinathi Maphukade who also perished when the bakkie rammed into his taxi last Wednesday.
"The driver, who was affectionately known as Nathi, was a valuable member of our community, who also helped on weekends to bury our people. We will send a delegation to go support the family as he will be buried in the Eastern Cape," Sello said.
Grief-stricken mourners receive help at memorial of 11 pupils
The children died in road accident on the way to school
Image: Thulani Mbele
Melodic gospel hymns echoed inside Grace Bible Church in Carletonville on the West Rand, as the community of Fochville gathered to pay tribute to the 11 pupils who perished during a private scholar transport accident last week.
Hymns such as Be Still and Know That I am the Lord and Joko ya Hao set the tone for an outpouring of emotions, not only from grieving family members but members of the public who came to support the families as well.
Personnel from emergency services, social workers and psychologist had their hands full as they attended to those wailing uncontrollably, with overwhelmed family members being carried outside on stretchers and wheelchairs.
"What do you say when your child has passed on? You cry. But what do you say when [not only] two children, or three children... What do you say when you have lost four children," said Aviva Manqa who spoke on behalf of the Hlalele family who lost four children. Reneilwe, 7, Hlompho, 10, Thato, 8, and 12-year-old Sihle Hlalele were cousins.
