In June, Lekganyane was announced as one of the Mail & Guardian's 200 Young South Africans. The publication said she was included in the list because of her influence and impact in making the world a better place.
Lekganyane had previously been recognised as one of the 50 Most Inspiring Women in SA and received several other accolades, including the WISA DST Fellowship Master's Degree Award for her research on traditional medicinal plants in SA.
Didi opened assault case against husband, Cecil Kekana, in 2022
The man arrested for the murder of scientist wife Dorcas “Didi” Lekganyane has had a brush with the law before for allegedly assaulting Lekganyane about two years ago.
Cecil Kekana, who appeared at the Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday for Lekganyane's murder, faced an assault charge back in 2022. Lekganyane opened the case at Edenvale police station but the matter was later withdrawn.
SowetanLIVE understands the case was dropped after a family intervention. Kekana is accused of stabbing his wife to death in the early hours of Thursday at their matrimonial home in Bramley, Johannesburg.
According to police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza, the police responded to a case of domestic violence where they found Lekganyane dead.
“After responding to a domestic violence incident, police found a 32-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds.
“Her partner was also found in the house, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was placed under police guard,” Kweza said.
