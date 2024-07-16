Car accidents increase nearly six-fold during Cape Town’s bad weather

Cape Town’s traffic services attended to 293 motor vehicle accidents in the past week, more than five times the usual weekly average of 50. With more rainfall expected, city traffic authorities urged motorists to take extra care.
The inclement weather of the past week saw a downturn in arrests, from 333 to 201. Motor vehicle accidents, on the other hand, skyrocketed, according to mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
“The inclement weather may have kept some criminals at bay, but it's been a busy week for our traffic services and emergency services who attended to at least 293 crashes ranging from fender benders to more serious incidents,” he said.
“It's likely the tally is far higher as not all incidents are necessarily reported through the same channels. The worse the weather, the better our driving habits should be.”
He said Cape Town traffic services proactively increased patrols and monitored hotspots to enhance road safety during the storms.
“With more rain predicted this week, we urge motorists to slow down, increase their following distance and switch on their headlights to adapt to the challenging conditions. We'll all get where we need to be, albeit cold and wet,” said Smith.
He reported Cape Town traffic services recorded 16,604 transgressions, impounded 120 public transport vehicles and executed 1,256 warrants of arrest. They also made 27 arrests, of which 24 were for driving under the influence of alcohol and three for reckless and negligent driving.
The metro police department made 32 arrests, including two for drunk driving.
“It is harrowing to think that in addition to the hazardous conditions on the roads, some drivers got behind the wheel while intoxicated. It is a recipe for disaster and drivers need to take more responsibility when on the roads,” said Smith.
For any emergency, motorists can call the emergency call centre from a cellphone on 021 480 7700 or dial 107 from a landline.
