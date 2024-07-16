The driver of the bakkie that allegedly rammed into a minibus taxi transporting children to school last week, killing 11 pupils, will appear in court on Thursday.
According to Gauteng police, the case was in court on July 12 and was postponed to July 18.
Brig Brenda Muridili told SowetanLIVE on Tuesday: “[The] suspect, aged 55 years old is [still] under police guard in hospital. His case was in court for first appearance on the 12th of July in his absence. It will be back in court on the 18th of July. He is facing a charge of culpable homicide.”
Authorities said the pupils and their transport driver were burnt beyond recognition. The allegation, provincial education spokesperson Steve Mabona said, was that the taxi overturned and burst into flames after being hit from behind by the bakkie. Muridili said police are waiting for DNA results to form part of the investigation.
On Tuesday, families of the deceased and the community of Fochville, on the West Rand, on Tuesday held a memorial service. The Hlalele family lost four children – Reneilwe, 7, Hlompho, 10, Thato, 8, and 12-year-old Sihle.
They were cousins and had been using the transport for the first time as the old one was making them arriving late at school.
The other victims are: Thandeka Mtyilibe, 9, Reabetswe Rabodiba, 7, Katlego Morebudi, 12, Junior Mankofu, 13, Tshiamo Makinta, 9, Khothatso Sesing, 9, Olesego Khesa, 12, and their driver Nkosinathi Maphukade.
Bakkie driver in scholar transport crash to appear in court
Image: Thulani Mbele
I thought I was going to find my child in shock and take him home – father who lost son in accident
