A former leader in the SACP has called on the party to pay back R3m it allegedly received from the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank, despite the veracity of the claim coming into dispute.
Phatse Justice Pitso, a former secretary of the SACP in Limpopo, believes the party should also take action to ensure justice for the victims of the bank's collapse.
In a letter Pitso called for the SACP "to make a public apology before the people of South Africa, the working class and the poor pensioners, stokvel clubs and burial societies of Vhembe to make a commitment to pay back the money and for you [Blade Nzimande] to resign as the leader of the South African Communist Party”.
Pitso’s letter comes days after former VBS board chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi’s affidavit implicated the SACP in the looting of VBS.
Matodzi alleged the SACP asked VBS to pay a R3m conference bill it owed at the Birchwood Hotel in Kempton Park in July 2017 through its then Gauteng chairperson Jacob Mamabolo.
'A public apology, pay back the money and Blade Nzimande must resign'
Fallout from the R3m SACP bill allegedly paid by VBS
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
“Flowing from the explosive nature and extent of graft that occurred in the bank which resulted in the siphoning of pensioners' monies and poor people's investments at industrial scale, the national outcry this has elicited has been and rightfully so, unassailable.
“It is preposterous that our vanguard party has been implicated as a beneficiary to the obscene looting of the monies of the poor, the mass base for which it was founded and represents,” Pitso wrote.
Explaining why he believes Nzimande, who was general secretary of the SACP at the time, should resign, Pitso said Nzimande was “not just its leader, not just its CEO, but its general secretary of democratic centralism”.
“I therefore implore on your moral obligation to take over the responsibility of the morass ... the most revolutionary and disciplined would have not just voluntarily resigned but equally forfeited membership of our glorious party.
“Whether the [alleged] financial benefit was solicited through commission or omission is insignificant; the point is the SACP had naturally taken an obvious stance to condemn looting of VBS by way of public statements and expressed the desires of consequence to those implicated,” said Pitso.
According to Matodzi, his first contact with the SACP was necessitated by the risk of reputational damage emanating from criticism from the SACP when the bank granted former president Jacob Zuma a home loan.
Pitso said it was unfathomable that there were secret meetings that allegedly ensued between the SACP and VBS representatives which were designed to pacify its stance on condemnation and call for consequences for criminals in the bank and those who were the beneficiaries.
