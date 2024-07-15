He committed to ensuring that the men and women in blue are well resourced to aid their crime fighting and protection efforts.
“Our police officers need to work in a conducive environment. We are committed to ensuring our police stations are well-resourced. We have to provide the necessary tools and vehicles to serve our communities effectively. Over the past two years, more than 20,000 new police officers have been trained. We will strive to continue bolstering capacity and to enhance police training. Police officers must attend regular refresher courses to stay operationally ready. We will also strengthen some existing units within the police force.”
The minister acknowledged the need to invest in new technologies, saying criminals have become advanced in their mischief.
“Criminals have become sophisticated over the years and old-fashioned crime fighting and detection methods will not succeed. The integration of technology in police services is therefore crucial for enhancing the efficiency, effectiveness and overall capability of law enforcement.
“We will prioritise the rollout of new technologies to detect and deter crimes. Advanced technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, surveillance systems and digital communication tools enable officers to better predict, prevent and respond to criminal activities.”
According to Mchunu, his department will dedicate efforts towards crime intelligence as the backbone of policing.
“Robust crime intelligence capabilities are essential for maintaining public safety, reducing crime rates and fostering a secure environment for communities. Our budget on this matter needs to be reviewed.”
Police minister Senzo Mchunu wants crime intelligence, use of technology beefed up
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has vowed to clamp down on rising levels of crime, aiming to foster a culture of intolerance towards criminality.
Ahead of his budget vote presentation in parliament on Tuesday, the new minister said his priority is to act decisively. He is planning a range of interventions.
“The leading crimes in the country are contact crimes such as murders and rapes as well as hijackings and kidnappings for ransom payments. The killing of women and children continues to be cause for serious concern and warrants intensive action from law enforcement,” he told a news briefing on Monday.
“Our mission is clear. Our country must be safe for all citizens. People all over South Africa must be able to move around at any time without fear of marauding criminals.”
WATCH | Police minister Senzo Mchunu outlines priorities for ministry
Mchunu acknowledged levels and types of crime differ in each province and said province-specific dynamics will have to be considered in the drafting of a national crime prevention strategy.
“This scenario also requires we think about what management system is needed overall within the police service which will enable us to respond effectively to the serious challenge we face. It is our view and understanding that tough measures may need to be taken to reduce crime where necessary.”
The minister said gang violence is on the rise in the Western Cape, and promised to also prioritise dealing with construction mafias.
“The situation must be brought under control so children in the Cape Flats, Khayelitsha (Site C), parts of Nelson Mandela Bay and parts of Gauteng can play in the streets without fear of being hit by stray bullets.
“We take the issue of construction mafias very seriously. This trend is associated with destructive activities which disrupt construction and infrastructure development which our country urgently requires. Genuine quests for economic transformation can be handled through the correct channels and using existing policy prescripts without resorting to hijacking construction sites and using extortion to source business. This matter will continue to receive priority attention.”
The minister reported he used the first week in office meeting with executive management, provincial commissioners and divisional heads of the SA Police Service.
“We have done this to ensure we have a broad understanding of the portfolio, including the challenges and opportunities, so we can map out the priorities and urgent tasks at hand.
“In addition to meeting the police top brass, we have also benefited from briefings from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks), the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority and the Civilian Secretariat for the Police Service.”
Mchunu expressed an urgent need to professionalise the police service and attitude to serve and protect the public.
“We need to instil positive ethical values, patriotism and the understanding that the primary duty of a police officer is to always serve and protect the public. Uprooting corruption and removing corrupt police officers from the service will remain a top priority.
“Misconduct by police members will not be tolerated and action will be taken. We want to change the negative perceptions of our police officers. People must respect police officers, have confidence in them and feel safe in their midst. Professionalism in the work of police is also part of the police protection mechanism.”
