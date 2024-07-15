He said the suspects took the cash they found on the elderly woman and one of them forced himself on her and raped her.
Pensioner preparing to bury loved one robbed, raped hours before funeral
Hunt on for three men who also stabbed the woman's grandchild
Image: 123RF/ tinnakornlek
A pensioner who was preparing to bury a loved one was raped and robbed by a group of men who had broken into her house hours ahead of the funeral service.
The attackers also stabbed the 65-year-old woman's 15-year-old grandchild multiple times.
The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday at Bergman Square in Bloemfontein, Free State.
Police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said the woman was resting with relatives at her house after overnight preparations for the burial of a loved one.
"While in their bedrooms, they heard sounds of someone breaking the door and three unknown males armed with knives stormed into the house and went straight to the 65-year-old's bedroom demanding money,” Kareli said.
He said the suspects took the cash they found on the elderly woman and one of them forced himself on her and raped her.
"He raped her in the house and dragged her outside, where he raped her again," said Kareli.
The 15-year-old boy who was sleeping with the woman was stabbed in the head and the arm.
The woman managed to scream for help and neighbors came to her rescue, but the suspects had already fled the scene, Kareli said. Police were then called to the scene.
Kareli has urged the public to come forward with any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects. He said police have opened a case of house robbery and rape.
"No one has been arrested yet. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is requested to contact Det-Sgt Nombi Peter of Mangaung Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit on 083 383 6969, or call the Police Crimeline 0860010111 or drop an anonymous tip off on the MySaps App,” he said.
