South Africa

Mother and co-accused in court over disappearance of Joslin Smith

By Kim Swartz - 15 July 2024 - 11:20
Racquel Chantel Smith, the missing child's mother, arrives at court on Monday.
Racquel Chantel Smith, the missing child's mother, arrives at court on Monday.
Image: Eric Ntabazalila/National Prosecuting Authority

Four suspects linked to the disappearance nearly five months ago of a six-year-old child on the Cape west coast, appeared in the Vredenburg magistrate’s court on Monday. 

The girl's mother, Racquel Chantel Smith, known as Kelly, her boyfriend Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis, close friend Steveno van Rhyn and Lourentia Lombard face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking.

Joslin Smith.
Joslin Smith.
Image: Executive mayor Andrè Truter/Facebook

Joslin Smith went missing from her home in Middlebos informal settlement, Saldanha Bay, on February 19 while in the care of Boeta while her mother worked.

The court was expected to hear an update about the investigation, including forensic reports and cellphone records, but the state said some of the forensic evidence is still outstanding. 

Kelly is expecting her fourth child.

The case was postponed to September 16. The matter will be tried at the high court in Cape Town.

TimesLIVE

Joshlin Smith case: Woman walks free after charges against her dropped

One of four accused in the case of missing six-year-old Joshlin Smith was released from custody on Wednesday after the state dropped charges against ...
News
4 months ago

Suspect accused of killing Peaceful Khoza and Junior Mabandla dies

The 18-year-old suspect apprehended in connection with the abduction and murder of two  children ...
News
3 days ago

Community gives murdered toddlers dignified sendoff

“They were very young, why?”These are words on some of the placards held by grade 1 pupils as they bid farewell to their schoolmate Junior Mabandla.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Fire ravages old age home
'Anything will do for me to escape life of joblessness'