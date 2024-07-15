Mahlangu took out his firearm and fatally shot his fiancée in the head. He then fired shots at the man, causing injuries to his ribs, shoulder and hands.
Man gets 20 years for killing fiancée and attempted murder of her boyfriend
The KwaMhlanga regional court on Monday sentenced Gladstone Sipho Mahlangu, 43, to 20 years' imprisonment for the murder of his fiancée, Siphiwe Mavis Mokoena, and the attempted murder of her boyfriend in 2019.
Mahlangu, who had paid lobola to the deceased’s family and had two children with her, found Mokoena at her house in Thembalethu, KwaMhlanga, with another man sitting on the bed.
“An altercation between the accused and the deceased ensued, as the accused wanted to know who the man was,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in Mpumalanga Monica Nyuswa said.
Mahlangu took out his firearm and fatally shot his fiancée in the head. He then fired shots at the man, causing injuries to his ribs, shoulder and hands.
After his arrest, Mahlangu told the court he accidentally shot his fiancée and was acting in self-defence when he shot the other man.
“Prosecutor Bianca Harmse led evidence of the complainant, as well as that of an eyewitness who saw the shooting taking place,” Myuswa said.
After the court found him guilty, Mokwena’s father, testifying in aggravation of sentence, said losing his daughter had negatively affected the whole family and that they now had the burden of taking care of the deceased’s children.
The court sentenced Mokwena to 15 years for murder and five years for attempted murder.
