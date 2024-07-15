Just hours before scientist Dorcas Lekganyane, who was named among the Top 200 young people in SA a few weeks ago, was killed, she and her sister had discussed plans to go out on Friday.
Lethabo Lekganyane, 31, on Sunday described how she woke up about 8am on Thursday to find several missed calls from her sister's husband. The calls were made between 1am and 4am.
Lekganyane said she called her sister, who was also known as Didi, to find out if she was fine but her phone went unanswered and her WhatsApp messages were delivered but were never read.
“I [spent the better part of Thursday] waiting for a call from my sister because we had to discuss our outfits for when we go watch Swingin’ Las Vegas show on Friday. She had complimentary tickets and she always wanted to go watch the show,” said Lekganyane.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the woman's partner, who was found with the body in a house in Bramley, Johannesburg, has been arrested for the murder.
“Police are investigating a murder docket after responding to a domestic violence incident... A 32-year-old woman was found dead.
'I waited for Didi's call but it was not coming through'
Family devastated by Lekganyane's death in GBV related incident
“Her partner was also found in the house and he was taken to a local hospital where he was placed under police guard. He will be charged with murder and will appear in court soon,” Kweza said.
Lekganyane said she became worried when she saw the missed calls and phoned her sister but could not reach her.
She said she called her sister first as this was what she normally did when she got missed calls from her husband.
“[During the day on Thursday], I kept receiving calls from my dad and I kept ignoring them because I was waiting for one specific call [from Didi] but the call was not coming through.
“My younger brother called to tell me that my sister is no more,” she said.
The Lekganyane family said she was murdered in an act of senseless violence.
“Didi was brutally taken from us in an act of senseless violence, a story we have heard too often and that has become too commonplace in our homes and our society.”
Lekganyane said the deceased scientist was a “respected beacon of light celebrated by friends and family”.
“She was a prominent voice in the fields of traditional medicine and environmental science, known for her passion and unwavering commitment to cultural inclusivity and biodiversity preservation both in SA and beyond its borders.”
In June, Didi was announced as one of the Mail & Guardian's Top 200 Young South Africans. The publication said she was included in the list because of her influence and affect in making the world a better place.
Lekganyane said Didi had previously been recognised as one of the 50 Most Inspiring Women in SA and received several other accolades, including the WISA DST Fellowship Master's Degree Award for her research on traditional medicinal plants in SA.
Didi obtained her first degree in bachelor of biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of Johannesburg in 2015 and did her honour's in 2016.
She obtained her master's from the same institution in 2018.
In her last Instagram post, Didi celebrated making it onto the list of Top 200 Young South Africans.
She wrote on June 28: “Last night was incredible! I was reminded to keep having the audacity to take up space! It is a great honour to be named one of @mailandguardian 2024 Top 200 Young South African trailblazers in the “Climate Change & Environment” category. I am genuinely living out my destiny... and I’m just getting started😌. Keep watching this space!”
