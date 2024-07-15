South Africa

Four Limpopo children die in home fire

15 July 2024 - 08:40
A mother who tried to save her children from the fire was admitted to hospital after she sustained burn wounds.
Image: supplied

Four children lost their lives when a fire gutted their one-room home in Calais in Limpopo on Friday evening. 

Limpopo community safety spokesperson Vongani Chauke said their mother had left them to make preparations for her eldest son, who was to graduate from an initiation school over the weekend. 

"Neighbours were alerted about the inferno when they saw smoke coming from the house. On arrival they found all the children dead," he said. 

On Sunday community safety MEC Violet Mathye visited the family with officials from the local municipality and the ward councillor to share their condolences. 

She also went to the Sekororo hospital, where the mother of the deceased children was admitted.

Chauke said: "She sustained facial burns when she tried to save the children from the fire.

"Government will dispatch a team of social workers to provide psycho-social services to the affected family."

TimesLIVE

