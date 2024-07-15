Cape Town dam levels have shot up 20% to almost full capacity in just one week, according to water and sanitation figures released on Monday.
Total city storage across its six major dams now stands at 93.2%, up 19.% from 74.1% capacity a week ago.
And more water is on its way as another cold front heads towards the Cape, expected to make landfall overnight on Monday.
Three of the city’s major storage dams are already more than 100% full, with the emptiest being Voelvlei at 74.%. The largest dam, Theewaterskloof, is at 97% and will almost certainly reach 100% within the next few days.
Unusually heavy July rainfall continues to cause extensive flooding and infrastructure damage. A total 158,097 people were affected and more than 47,000 structures flooded or damaged during several days of extreme weather across the Western Cape, starting on Thursday last week, disaster management officials confirmed on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Massive Theewaterskloof dam now 97% full
Cape Town dam levels shoot up 20% in one week due to rainfall deluge
More rain still to come
Image: City of Cape Town
TimesLIVE
