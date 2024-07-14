Family spokesperson, Lethabo Lekganyane, said: “Didi was brutally taken from us in an act of senseless violence, a story we have heard too often and that has become too commonplace in our homes and our society.”
Lekganyane said the deceased scientist was a “respected beacon of light celebrated by friends and family”.
“She was a prominent voice in the fields of traditional medicine and environmental science, known for her passion and unwavering commitment to cultural inclusivity and biodiversity preservation both in SA and beyond its borders.”
In June, Didi was announced as one of the Mail & Guardian's 200 Young South Africans. The publication said she was included in the list because of her influence and impact in making the world a better place.
Lekganyane said Didi had previously been recognised as one of the 50 Most Inspiring Women in SA and received several other accolades, including the WISA DST Fellowship Master's Degree Award for her research on traditional medicinal plants in SA.
Partner held for the death of 'influential' scientist
It's an act of senseless violence, says family of award-winning Lekganyane
Image: Supplied
The family of slain scientist Dorcas Lekganyane, who was named among the top 200 young people in SA a few weeks ago, says she was murdered in an act of senseless violence.
Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said the woman's partner, who was found with the body in a house in Bramley, Johannesburg, has been arrested for the murder.
“Police are investigating a murder docket after responding to a domestic violence incident... A 32-year-old woman was found dead.
“Her partner was also found in the house and he was taken to a local hospital where he was placed under police guard. He will be charged with murder and will appear in court soon,” Kweza said.
Boyfriend arrested after Free State teacher murdered on Youth Day
Family spokesperson, Lethabo Lekganyane, said: “Didi was brutally taken from us in an act of senseless violence, a story we have heard too often and that has become too commonplace in our homes and our society.”
Lekganyane said the deceased scientist was a “respected beacon of light celebrated by friends and family”.
“She was a prominent voice in the fields of traditional medicine and environmental science, known for her passion and unwavering commitment to cultural inclusivity and biodiversity preservation both in SA and beyond its borders.”
In June, Didi was announced as one of the Mail & Guardian's 200 Young South Africans. The publication said she was included in the list because of her influence and impact in making the world a better place.
Lekganyane said Didi had previously been recognised as one of the 50 Most Inspiring Women in SA and received several other accolades, including the WISA DST Fellowship Master's Degree Award for her research on traditional medicinal plants in SA.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos