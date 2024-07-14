Gwamanda said he hoped the police would leave no stone unturned in their investigation into Sithole’s murder.
Investigator’s murder won’t deter us from fighting crime – Gwamanda
Zenzele Benedict Sithole was gunned down in the CBD
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says the city will not be deterred in its efforts to fight corruption.
Gwamanda was reacting to the murder of forensic investigator Zenzele Benedict Sithole who was gunned down in the CBD on Thursday.
Gwamanda was gravely concerned by indications that Sithole may have been assassinated.
Sithole was travelling home when he was gunned down.
He was a forensic investigator attached to the City’s Group Forensics and Investigation Services Unit.
Gwamanda said he hoped the police would leave no stone unturned in their investigation into Sithole’s murder.
“As the city, we are most grateful for his diligent service and contribution in our efforts to root out malfeasance,” said Gwamanda.
“Without fear or doubt, I can expressly confirm that the city will not be deterred in its efforts to fight against corruption and malfeasance. If indeed Mr Sithole is a victim of his contribution to this effort, in his name we will ensure that we flush out the air from the chambers of our city for those who are corrupt and involved in nefarious activities,” he said.
“While all possible leads must be assessed, investigated and tested, this must be done with due diligence and sensitivity to the family and colleagues of the deceased and to avoid placing the lives of others, the colleagues of Mr Sithole in particular, at risk.”
