Former VBS CFO Truter out on parole
‘Parolee’ benefits from special remission of sentence
Phillip Truter, the first man to be sentenced for his role in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank is out on parole, as Tshifhiwa Matodzi, the key figure he implicated as the mastermind behind the heist began his 15-year jail sentence last week.
Truter, who was the bank’s CFO, was released on parole in April after serving three years and six months of his effective seven-year sentence, correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed. ..
