More than 20 undocumented foreigners found staying at hijacked house in Waterkloof Ridge

“Together, we conducted a thorough inspection after receiving numerous complaints about the premises regarding illegal activities, the stench and a rat infestation. City of Tshwane officials and the Tshwane Metro Police Department found more than 20 undocumented foreigners who rented shacks and rooms at the house for a R1,000 per month,” he said.
Theunissen said the premises was cluttered with various materials — making it uninhabitable for humans.
He said the city remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold bylaws, safeguard public health and enhance the quality of life of all residents.
The illegal occupation of buildings poses significant risks to both occupants and the surrounding community, including fire hazards and public health concerns, he said.
Theunissen warned potential illegal occupants that the city will not tolerate such lawlessness.
City officials also confirmed an outstanding debt of R1,3 million at the premises.
The City of Tshwane this week found more than 20 undocumented foreigners renting shacks and rooms for R1,000 per month at a hijacked house in Waterkloof Ridge.
City officials also confirmed that the house has an outstanding debt of R1,3m for services.
MMC for community safety Grandi Theunissen accompanied the chiefs of the community safety cluster on Thursday to investigate the hijacked residential property in the Waterkloof Ridge area.
'We're fine with life in hijacked building'
