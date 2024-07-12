Suspect accused of killing Peaceful Khoza and Junior Mabandla dies

The 18-year-old suspect apprehended in connection with the abduction and murder of two children has died in hospital.
Siviwe Thulare had been in hospital since last week after he was beaten by residents of Pienaar outside Mbombela in Mpumalanga.
"I can confirm that he died this afternoon [Thursday]. We had charged him and he was due to appear in court on Monday. It would have been the second time he appeared in absentia earlier this week," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Cpt Magoseni Nkosi.
Thulare died at Rob Ferreira Hospital where he was under police guard.
Thulare was accused of being behind the murders of Peaceful Khoza and Junior Mabandla who were found buried in shallow graves last week.
Junior, 6, and three-year-old Peaceful Khoza were buried on Tuesday, just days after their bodies were exhumed from shallow graves in different areas of Pienaar.
Junior had been missing since June 3 while Peaceful disappeared last week Wednesday.
Both graves were pointed out by Thulare who was best friends with Peaceful's father, her family said.
