South Africa

Second person killed in Eshowe fires

By Mfundo Mkhize - 12 July 2024 - 17:19
A team of firefighters try to contain the fires which have engulfed Eshowe since Monday.
Image: Supplied

The bushfire which has engulfed Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal has claimed the life of a pensioner who succumbed to injuries at a hospital on Friday.

The death of Bangiwe Luthuli brings to two the number of people who have died in a fire which has raged for five days in the region.

uMlalazi mayor Queen Xulu sent messages of condolences to the grieving family.

“I am concerned that these fires are claiming the lives of our helpless elderly people. This incident sends an alarm on how we are not doing enough to protect our senior citizens,” said Xulu.

On Sunday, Muntuongabongwa Gazu was killed when he tried to save his identity document from the inferno. The incident left his brother with third-degree burns while trying to extinguish a fire and he was admitted to Nkandla Hospital.

About 121 houses, livestock and cars have been lost in the fire.

Xulu called on traditional leaders, political leaders and government officials to work hard to counter the threat of bushfires.

