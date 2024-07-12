Residents win case against Cape Town for demolition of shacks
In 2020, Bulelani Qolani made national headlines when he was dragged naked from his home during the city's raid in Khayelitsha
A man who was dragged naked from his Khayelitsha home during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown by the City of Cape Town’s Anti-Land Invasion Unit (Aliu) has won a major victory in his challenge against the city.
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Wednesday ruled the city’s tactic of destroying homeless people’s shacks and personal items was “capricious and arbitrary and cannot be legally countenanced”. ..
