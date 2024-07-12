South Africa

Residents win case against Cape Town for demolition of shacks

In 2020, Bulelani Qolani made national headlines when he was dragged naked from his home during the city's raid in Khayelitsha

12 July 2024 - 08:56
Tauriq Moosa Legal Reporter

A man who was dragged naked from his Khayelitsha home during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown by the City of Cape Town’s Anti-Land Invasion Unit (Aliu) has won a major victory in his challenge against the city.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Wednesday ruled the city’s tactic of destroying homeless people’s shacks and personal items was “capricious and arbitrary and cannot be legally countenanced”. ..

