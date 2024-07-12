The Western Cape has asked the National Disaster Risk Management Centre to declare this week's extreme weather a provincial disaster which has affected 100,000 people in the City of Cape Town.
“We have a huge humanitarian situation to deal with and authorities are working together to address this,” local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Friday.
“We have approached the National Disaster Risk Management Centre for a provincial disaster classification and expect an announcement soon.”
It was confirmed at a joint operations centre meeting on Friday that 100,000 people had been affected by flooding, wind and rain in Cape Town and 33,000 structures had been damaged.
Provincial disaster classification sought as storms affect 100,000 people in Cape Town
Two more cold fronts forecast for the weekend
Image: Reuters/Esa Alexander
The Western Cape has asked the National Disaster Risk Management Centre to declare this week's extreme weather a provincial disaster which has affected 100,000 people in the City of Cape Town.
“We have a huge humanitarian situation to deal with and authorities are working together to address this,” local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell said on Friday.
“We have approached the National Disaster Risk Management Centre for a provincial disaster classification and expect an announcement soon.”
It was confirmed at a joint operations centre meeting on Friday that 100,000 people had been affected by flooding, wind and rain in Cape Town and 33,000 structures had been damaged.
The South African Weather Service has confirmed a level 6 warning for disruptive rain in Drakenstein, Stellenbosch and Witzenberg for Saturday and Sunday.
“According to the predictions, we can expect from 60mm to 100mm of rain in the mountainous areas. Our dams and rivers are full and our catchments are saturated, so any additional rainfall could lead to flooding, mudslides and rockfalls. We repeat our call to the public to stay safe, avoid unnecessary travel and keep informed through reputable news outlets,” said premier Alan Winde.
Further inland, the town of Citrusdal is cut off from the rest of the province.
The water and sanitation department reported dam and river levels continue to rise:
TimesLIVE
Roofs torn off as third storm sweeps through the Cape
School districts to close in parts of the Cape due to severe weather warning
Residents win case against Cape Town for demolition of shacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos