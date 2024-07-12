If there is admissible evidence, NPA won't hesitate to charge Mahlangu and Manamela - Mahanjana

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has said if there is relevant and admissible evidence to charge former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and ex-HOD Dr Makgabo Manamela, for the deaths of ten patients from the Life Esidimeni inquest, they will not hesitate to take the matter to a criminal trial.
This comes after Judge Mmonoa Teffo found Mahlangu and Manamela to be liable for the death of those patients in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
The court ruled that the deaths of some patients transferred to ill-prepared non-government organisations from Life Esidimeni, were a result of the negligence by Mahlangu and Manamela. The court said they ignored expert advice.
“The NPA is committed to ensuring accountability for any crimes committed in relation to this national tragedy,” said spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana.
“The director of public prosecutions (DPP), [in] Pretoria will study the judgment to determine whether the NPA will institute criminal prosecutions against the two individuals whom the court found can be held liable for the deaths.”
Mahanjana said an inquest did not equate to a trial-ready case, “as there may be additional criminal investigations that need to be conducted.”
“The NPA will prioritise this matter together with the SA Police Service to ensure that any outstanding investigations are expedited so that the DPP can make a decision.”
Image: Alon Skuy
