WATCH | Old age fire kills one but local hero helps save more lives

"When no one helped us to open the burglar door, I [ended up] breaking it, went inside and that was when we started taking out people from the home.
The cause of the fire is still unknown. However, Rampamba, said some of the staff members suspected that the fire was caused by a lit cigarette.
'I was having a bath when I heard screams about the fire'
A 65-year-old female resident burnt beyond recognition when a fire broke out a Die Anker Tehuis, an old age home in Germiston.
Eight other residents were rushed to hospital, while 44 other residents were evacuated to a nearby primary school until the establishment is deemed safe for use.
William Ntladi, the spokesperson for Ekurhuleni emergency services, said: “We found an old age home alight and we were able to extinguish the fire. We had to evacuate the residents of the home to Galway Primary School.
"Unfortunately, one resident lost their life due to the fire and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. Eight of them have been hospitalised.”
Ompha Rampamba, who lives in the neighborhood, told Sowetan that he was busy having a bath when he heard people screaming "fire, fire".
He quickly dressed up, rushed to the scene and found the old age residents struggling to open the locked doors to escape the fire.
