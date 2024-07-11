South Africa to redouble its efforts in fight for Palestine — Ronald Lamola

International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola has committed to redoubling South Africa’s efforts and working in solidarity with those who are resisting occupation, oppression, human rights abuses and injustice in Palestine.

The newly appointed minister, who championed South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), said South Africa will continue to act within global institutions to protect the rights of Palestinians in Gaza and ensure the fair application of international law for all.

The minister was speaking on Thursday at a symposium on South Africa’s national interests and global advancements, an event organised in partnership with the South Africa Institute of International Affairs.

He said South Africa will continue to do everything within its power to preserve the existence of the Palestinian people as a group, to end all acts of apartheid and genocide against the Palestinian people and to walk with them towards the realisation of their collective right to self-determination.

“This informed our application to the International Court of Justice. South Africa also led the referral by six states of the situation in Palestine to the International Criminal Court (ICC). We will continue preparing and managing the ICJ case against Israel and providing observations on the situation in Palestine before the ICC.