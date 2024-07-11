Another list has been released by the sports, arts and culture department with more than 622 people who allegedly received R6,600 each totalling R4.1m.
This follows the publication of another list by the department on Wednesday with more than 3,000 names, totalling R72m.
The list published on Thursday included the likes of actress and activist Rosie Motene, Real Housewives of Gqeberha star Buli G, gospel singer Mnqobi Nxumalo and musical artist DJ Fisherman.
Earlier, minister Gayton McKenzie tweeted that more lists would be published by the department on Thursday and Friday.
Rosie Motene, DJ Fisherman among more names of Covid-19 fund beneficiaries
Sport minister Gayton McKenzie says nothing will deter the department form being transparent
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Earlier, minister Gayton McKenzie tweeted that more lists would be published by the department on Thursday and Friday.
“We already have people who came forward that didn’t receive money nor applied but are listed as having received. We have people not aligned with the arts who received money.
“We saw people who are not from SA benefiting. Wait and see, after all lists have been released today and tomorrow,” tweeted McKenzie.
McKenzie later tweeted that nothing would deter him from being transparent: “We will not be deterred, this is not your money, this is not my money, this is public money and the public must know who got money from them. @SportArtsCultur must show that they were there for artist during the worst times and also expose those that misused the opportunity.”
Select full screen below to view the list:
