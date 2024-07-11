South Africa

Department drops more names of Covid-19 fund beneficiaries

The sports, arts and culture ministry has released the third list

11 July 2024 - 14:05
Koena Mashale Journalist
Legendary singer and actor Abigail Kubeka.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A third list has been released by the department of sport, arts and culture, detailing the recipients of their Covid-19 relief fund.

This list has more than 3,000 people who allegedly received R10,000 each, totalling R36.87m.

On Wednesday, the department published another list which had more than 3,000 names – totalling R72m.

The most recent list includes prominent figures such as songwriter Abigail Kubeka, activist Dumisani Zulu, actress Portia Ncwane, Faith Kekana and Babsy Mlangeni.

On Wednesday morning, minister Gayton McKenzie took to X to say more lists would be published by the department on Thursday and Friday.

“We will not be deterred, this is not your money, this is not my money, this is public money and the public must know who got money from them. @SportArtsCultur must show that they were there for artists during the worst times and also expose those that misused the opportunity," he wrote. 

From all this lists published so far, the department gave an estimated R150m to individuals during Covid-19.

