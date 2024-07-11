CCTV footage shows how Bozwana was followed to where he was killed

CCTV footage played in the Pretoria high court on Thursday shows that businessman Wandile Bozwana was followed to a salon, a bank and restaurant in Sandton before he was shot dead in Pretoria.
On Thursday, the state went through portions of CCTV footage collected on October 2 2015, the day of the murder, from Sandton City, a beauty salon and a McDonald's restaurant on the corner of Rivonia Road and Greystone Drive.
Bozwana was killed in a hail of bullets as he and business partner Mpho Baloyi were driving on the Garsfontein off-ramp on the N1 in Pretoria.
In the CCTV footage a state witness, investigating officer Sgt Evans Mongwe, identified KwaZulu-Natal taxi boss Senzo Mncube, feared Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi ‘Khekhe’ Mathibela, Robert Mutapa, Sipho Hudla and Bonginkosi Khumalo.
Mncube is charged with murdering Bozwana and the attempted murder of Baloyi.
His co-accused, who were also identified in the video footage, have already been sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment each for murdering Bozwana, 10 years for the attempted murder of Baloyi, six years for unlawful possession of a firearm and two years each for unlawful possession of ammunition.
In the footage, the men were spotted loitering around the mall passage, the salon where Bozwana was getting a pedicure with his business partner and at McDonald's where they went to get lunch.
On the day, after Bozwana entered the mall, Mathibela — in a striped shirt — followed him. After a few seconds, Khumalo, wearing a dark striped shirt, also walked past in the same direction.
Mncube, who was wearing a white shirt, shorts, white sneakers and a hat, also followed in the same direction, walking with Mutapa.
In the footage, Khumalo can be seen with Hudla loitering in the mall passage near the salon.
Footage taken from the salon where Bozwana and Baloyi were getting a pedicure shows Mncube outside the salon, filmed through the glass door by the salon's reception area camera.
Moments later, the footage shows Hudla entering the salon and standing at the reception counter while a woman is being assisted. He later leaves.
When Bozwana and Baloyi were done in the salon, they walked towards Nelson Mandela Square, with the men following.
The footage from the McDonald's shows the businessman being tailed.
About seven minutes after Bozwana settles in to have his lunch, Mncube, now without the hat and raised collar, walks into McDonald's and heads straight to the counters.
After buying drinks, he walks out of the restaurant, bumping shoulders with a person wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and black trousers, looks to where Bozwana was seated, and walks out.
Mongwe said he singled out the suspects from the rest of the people who were at the mall due to their suspicious loitering.
“That conduct drew my attention to select and eliminate them from other people who were there doing their business at Sandton City. They were loitering, peeking through the glass of Nero salon.”
Mncube denied he was the man filmed following the businessman.
According to the state's case, Bozwana was followed by at least three cars as he drove to Pretoria.
The trial continues on Friday.
