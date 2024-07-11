South Africa

BREAKING | Screamer Tshabalala has died

11 July 2024 - 20:16
Neville Khoza Journalist
Former Bafana Bafana coach Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala has passed away.
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake

Orlando Pirates have announced the death of their official Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala.

According to the club, Tshabalala died in the hospital on Thursday afternoon after succumbing to the injury sustained when he was shot at his house earlier this year.

The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates family is announcing the sad and untimely passing of Stanley Tshabalala this afternoon in hospital.
Orlando Pirates

"The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates family is announcing the sad and untimely passing of Stanley Tshabalala this afternoon in hospital," read a statement from the club.

"Bra Stan, as he was affectionately referred to by everybody, succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot in March this year.

The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates family will furnish the details in due course. The public is advised to await the provision of the details for the arrangements going forward."

