"The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates family is announcing the sad and untimely passing of Stanley Tshabalala this afternoon in hospital," read a statement from the club.
"Bra Stan, as he was affectionately referred to by everybody, succumbed to the injuries he suffered when he was shot in March this year.
The Tshabalala and Orlando Pirates family will furnish the details in due course. The public is advised to await the provision of the details for the arrangements going forward."
BREAKING | Screamer Tshabalala has died
Image: Gallo Images/Papi Morake
Orlando Pirates have announced the death of their official Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala.
According to the club, Tshabalala died in the hospital on Thursday afternoon after succumbing to the injury sustained when he was shot at his house earlier this year.
‘Screamer’ Tshabalala denies interfering with coaching at Bucs
Ex-Bafana coach Tshabalala recovering after shooting during burglary
