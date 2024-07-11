South Africa

Arrest warrants issued for two suspects in Jacques Freitag murder

By TimesLIVE - 11 July 2024 - 07:41
Police have obtained arrest warrants for duo wanted to answer to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Police have obtained arrest warrants for duo wanted to answer to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. 
Image: SAPS

Police in Hercules, Pretoria, have obtained warrants of arrest for two suspects, Rudie Lubbe and Chantelle Oosthuizen, after the discovery of former high jump champion Jacques Freitag’s body on July 1.

Lubbe and Oosthuizen, who police say are on the run, are facing charges which include murder and conspiracy to commit murder. 

Freitag’s body was discovered near the Zandfontein cemetery in Andeon in the Hercules policing precinct.

He was last seen alive on June 17 at a guest house in Pretoria, shortly after his 42nd birthday. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact the investigating officer Det Capt Martin Smith on 082 778 9385 or the SAPS #CrimeStop number on 08600 10111.

Mom 'strangles son and buries him in grave dug by lover'

A North West woman who told people that her four-year-old son was with his father in the Eastern Cape has been charged with murder after she ...
News
2 days ago

19 guns found in Cape Town apartment

An arms cache and a substantial quantity of drugs was found at an apartment in Goodwood, Cape Town at the weekend after the arrest of a motorist ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'Anything will do for me to escape life of joblessness'
Sundowns announces Steve Komphela as new senior coach