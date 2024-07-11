Four people, including a man believed to be the leader of the local Al-Qaeda gang, have been arrested after they allegedly threatened employees at a taxi rank construction site in Klerksdorp, North West.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the men, aged between 34 and 42, were arrested on Wednesday after they went to the construction site at extension 19 in Jouberton, where they also demanded work and money from the site manager.
"Consequent to [the] registration of the case and [a] prosecution-led investigation, the team pounced on the suspects. All four of them, including the one presumed to be the leader of [the] Al-Qaeda gang, were also linked to four separate cases of murder, which were allegedly committed in October 2023 in Jouberton," Mokgwabone said.
He said three of the cases were ongoing. Mokgwabone said officers seized a Toyota Hilux and a BMW.
The suspects were expected to appear in the Klerksdorp magistrate's court on Thursday, facing charges of extortion and intimidation.
Alleged construction mafias go to court for extortion
Image: 123RF/jirkaejc
