South Africa

Transnet suspends some port operations due to bad weather

By Nelson Banya - 10 July 2024 - 08:57
Transnet said operations at its ports in Cape Town, Saldanha, Gqeberha and Ngqura have been affected by bad weather. File photo.
Transnet said operations at its ports in Cape Town, Saldanha, Gqeberha and Ngqura have been affected by bad weather. File photo.
Image: 123RF

Logistics firm Transnet said on Tuesday it had suspended operations at some of its ports due to strong winds and waves which have lashed parts of the country, setting back efforts to clear backlogs.

Coastal regions, specially the Western Cape, have experienced disruptive rains and violent winds causing damaging waves since Sunday.

State-owned Transnet, which was battling to clear port backlogs caused by under-investment in equipment and maintenance, impacting trade, said operations at four of its seven ports — Cape Town, Saldanha, Gqeberha and Ngqura — have been affected by bad weather.

"Strong winds reaching 35 to 50 knots and high sea swells exceeding 3.5m have led to shipping movements being suspended at some ports for safety reasons," Transnet saidt.

It said no major incident had been reported by Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the South African Weather Service warned of damaging waves around Durban on the east coast, where the biggest port and one of the busiest in Africa is located.

Reuters

'We lost everything': more cold fronts to wallop Cape of Storms

Mthyiane and her grandson, Qaqambile were in the news 11 months ago when a violent eight-day-long taxi protest hit the city, leaving one of her ...
News
1 day ago

IN PICS | South Africans marvel at snowfall as country experiences cold weather

As the cold front hit the South African shores on Monday, parts of the country had the blessing of witnessing the snowfall in what was deemed as the ...
News
20 hours ago

Cold snap to hit SA from Sunday, followed by the coldest morning of the year

According to the SA Weather Service, many localities in the country’s interior are expected to drop well below freezing.
News
3 days ago

Storm Beryl kills three, knocks out power for 2.7 million in Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl brought howling winds and torrential rain to southeast Texas on Monday, killing at least three people, flooding highways, ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'Anything will do for me to escape life of joblessness'
Sundowns announces Steve Komphela as new senior coach