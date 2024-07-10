South Africa

Robbers blow up safe in cash-in-transit vehicle in KZN

By Mfundo Mkhize - 10 July 2024 - 19:16
Robbers fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after blowing up the safe of a cash in transit vehicle on the R74 towards KwaMaphumulo, north of Durban, on Wednesday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A manhunt is under way after a cash in transit vehicle was robbed on the R74 towards KwaMaphumulo, north of Durban, on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said a group of men in a bakkie opened fire on the cash vehicle and forced it off the road at about at 12.30pm.

“The suspects were armed, held up the officers and robbed them off their firearms,” said Naicker.

The suspects then blew up the safe in the vehicle and escaped with an unknown amount of cash.

