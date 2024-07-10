Podcaster MacG, socialite Mohale among celebs who got payments from department

Among those who also received the R75,000 payout are actor Simphiwe Mtshali for his company Izigi Media and Entertainment, and Aluwani Duke Nethononda of Dukes Assignments.
McKenzie said he will look into allegations that some of the beneficiaries are not South Africans.
Socialite Mohale Motaung and podcaster Mcgyver Mukwevho, popularly known as MacG, are some of the celebrities and entertainers who scored big from the government Covid-19 relief fund.
Companies linked to the above pair each received R75,000 from the department of sports, arts and culture at the height of Covid-19 between 2020 and 2021. At the time, artists affected by the Covid-19 national lockdown were required to apply to the government for financial assistance. Funding varied in accordance to the applicants' needs.
Motaung applied on behalf of Glam Troupe, a company that specialises in matric dance and graduation makeovers and styling. The company is registered in Motaung's name and that of Tlhologelo Truddy Mokwatedi in 2018 and last posted on its various social media platforms in 2021 and its website has since shut down.
Motaung came to prominence for dating radio personality and reality TV host Somizi Mhlongo a few years ago. He now runs other businesses including a cosmetics company.
Mukwevho also benefited through his company, M2N Services, which he ran with Nndanganeni Juliet Mukwevho. An internet search did not give details about what kind of business the company does.
The list of beneficiaries was released on Wednesday by the department's new minister Gayton McKenzie who has been for days threatening to publish it in order to expose the rot he found in the department following his swearing-in as a minister about a week ago.
McKenzie tweeted: “There are so many allegations & denials regarding non-support 2 artist, creatives & sportspeople. I have asked for a full list to be published at 10am of financial beneficiaries. @SportArtsCultur You cannot clean up without full transparency. We must do better @SportArtsCultur.”
He said the list will include people who received grant funding and money during Covid.
Among those who also received the R75,000 payout are actor Simphiwe Mtshali for his company Izigi Media and Entertainment, and Aluwani Duke Nethononda of Dukes Assignments.
While most artists received between R10,000 and R20,000, others like Sello Mark Magaga double dipped as he received two payments of R75,000.
Internationally renowned guitarist and folk music exponent, Madala Kunene, received R30,000 in three payments of R10,000.
Among the least lucky were the likes of Alain Tchibassa who only received R2,180 and Xolani Khumalo who got R8,400.
Other prominent names who received money include Rebecca Malope Foundation, Busiswa Gqulu, Dumisani Mbebe, Arthur Mafokate and his son, and Bethusile Mcinga and her mother Lusanda.
Singer Letta Mbulu received R10,000, actor Masasa Mbangeni (R10,000), singer Khanyo Maphumulo (R20,000), poet Lebogang Mashile (R10,000), poet Jessica Mbangeni, gospel singer Kholeka Sosibo and Joe Nina (R20,000) among others.
McKenzie said he will look into allegations that some of the beneficiaries are not South Africans.
