South Africa

Motorbike 'hit' in Heidelberg: suspect in court

10 July 2024 - 13:50
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Jaen-Lee Payne in the dock in connection with the shooting of two community policing forum members in Heidelberg. One was killed and the other wounded.
Image: Hendrik Hancke

Heidelberg resident Jaen-Lee Payne appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the shooting of two community policing forum (CPF) members last week which left one man dead and another seriously wounded.

Local CPF chairperson Flip Minaar and his forum colleague Etienne du Preez, who died on the day of the shooting, were shot last Wednesday by an assailant on a silver motorbike wearing a helmet.

According to local sources — law enforcement and community — Payne, 30, handed himself over to Heidelberg police on Monday.

His bail application was postponed in the magistrate's court to July 17 so police can verify the address where he would live should he be released pending trial.

TimesLIVE understands Payne also has a pending case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and protection orders for domestic violence against him.

