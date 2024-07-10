South Africa

JUST IN | Arthur Mafokate, Bethusile Mcinga some of the artists paid grants during Covid-19

By SowetanLIVE - 10 July 2024 - 10:34
Arthur Mafokate.
Image: Arthur Mafokate's Instagram

The sport, arts and culture department has published a list of artists who benefited from the Covid-19 relief fund. 

Some of the beneficiaries include the Rebecca Malope Foundation, Busiswa Qqulu, Dumisani Mbebe, Arthur Mafokate and his son, and Bethusile Mcinga. 

"[The] department of sport, arts and culture has always cared for the creative sector. Below is the link to the Covid-19 Relief Beneficiaries 2020-2021 list. More lists are coming to cover other categories of funding since 2020 to date," said the department on it's X page on Wednesday morning.

Select the full screen option below to see who the beneficiaries are: 

