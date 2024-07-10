South Africa

Judgment on Life Esidimeni inquest expected on Wednesday afternoon

10 July 2024 - 13:07
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
A woman is comforted after breaking down during the Life Esidimeni proceedings.
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES

Eight years ago, 144 mental health patients died after being relocated from Life Esidimeni to various unlicensed and ill-prepared non-governmental organisations across Gauteng.

On Wednesday afternoon, Pretoria high court judge Mmonoa Teffo is expected to deliver judgment in the Life Esidimeni inquest.

The court will determine the cause of the deaths of patients who died after the transfer in 2015 and 2016.

The court will also determine if any individual's conduct caused or contributed to the deaths.

Here is a list of some of the NGOs where patients died:

  • Precious Angels – 20
  • CCRC/Siyabadinga/Anchor – 25
  • Mosego/Takalani – 15
  • Tshepong – 10
  • Hephzibah – 5

