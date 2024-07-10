Eight years ago, 144 mental health patients died after being relocated from Life Esidimeni to various unlicensed and ill-prepared non-governmental organisations across Gauteng.
On Wednesday afternoon, Pretoria high court judge Mmonoa Teffo is expected to deliver judgment in the Life Esidimeni inquest.
The court will determine the cause of the deaths of patients who died after the transfer in 2015 and 2016.
The court will also determine if any individual's conduct caused or contributed to the deaths.
Here is a list of some of the NGOs where patients died:
- Precious Angels – 20
- CCRC/Siyabadinga/Anchor – 25
- Mosego/Takalani – 15
- Tshepong – 10
- Hephzibah – 5
Judgment on Life Esidimeni inquest expected on Wednesday afternoon
Image: ALON SKUY/THE TIMES
Here is a list of some of the NGOs where patients died:
