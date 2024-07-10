South Africa

I will fire corrupt officials; we’ll publish the list today - sports minister McKenzie

By Sowetan Reporter - 10 July 2024 - 08:00
Sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he wants the list of his department's beneficiaries to be published by 10am on Wednesday.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

10am, today. That’s the deadline sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie says he has given his officials to publish a list of grant beneficiaries from his department, as far back as the Covid-19 period.

Taking to X, McKenzie said: “There are so many allegations & denials regarding non-support 2 artist, creatives & sportspeople. I have asked for a full list to be published at 10am of financial beneficiaries. @SportArtsCultur You cannot clean up without full transparency. We must do better @SportArtsCultur.”

“The list will include people who received grant funding & money during Covid. We should not include people who was asked to perform and got paid on the list. I have been bombarded by people saying that they don’t get help, @SportArtsCultur says they did help, let’s get the truth at 10am.”

“We have majority good people working @SportArtsCultur, we have a corrupt few mafias but we also have those that got intimidated by those creatives who invoke the names of politicians to demand funding. I will fire the corrupt ones and protect the good ones, we will make SA proud.”

