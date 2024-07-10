This relates to a DA court petition to address the city’s persistent water and sewage problems — sewer spills into the sea, purportedly due to ageing equipment at wastewater treatment plants, prompting the closure of beaches and water provision challenges.
“For us to chair the water and sanitation committee which they [ANC] had agreed to, without the legal backing of the court order to implement a turnaround strategy, would be impossible.
“The two were absolutely linked, there had to be an express commitment to support the draft court order which would settle the case between the DA and the municipality and allow us to implement the court order,” Macpherson said.
“Third, it was an express commitment for the DA to chair the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC). There was a meeting that didn't come to any resolution. The federal executive is clear that all three must be expressly agreed to and committed to — we don't have that and therefore we are left with no option but to field our own mayoral candidate.”
DA to field own candidate in eThekwini as talks with ANC collapse
Image: Darren Stewart
The DA in eThekwini will field its own candidate for the metro’s mayoral position after failing to reach a co-governing agreement with the ANC.
A full council sitting is expected to elect a replacement for Mxolisi Kaunda on Wednesday.
Contrary to previous commitments from the metro’s two biggest parties to work together at local government level in accordance with the government of national unity (GNU) principle, the ANC and the DA failed to strike a deal.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, DA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Dean Macpherson said the parties failed to reach a co-governing deal because the ANC could not expressly commit to the DA’s three requirements for an agreement, the first being an agreed draft order which would create a legal framework to settle a case around the water and sanitation crisis in the city.
OPINION | GNU presents parties with a chance to create policies to benefit the masses
This relates to a DA court petition to address the city’s persistent water and sewage problems — sewer spills into the sea, purportedly due to ageing equipment at wastewater treatment plants, prompting the closure of beaches and water provision challenges.
“For us to chair the water and sanitation committee which they [ANC] had agreed to, without the legal backing of the court order to implement a turnaround strategy, would be impossible.
“The two were absolutely linked, there had to be an express commitment to support the draft court order which would settle the case between the DA and the municipality and allow us to implement the court order,” Macpherson said.
“Third, it was an express commitment for the DA to chair the municipal public accounts committee (MPAC). There was a meeting that didn't come to any resolution. The federal executive is clear that all three must be expressly agreed to and committed to — we don't have that and therefore we are left with no option but to field our own mayoral candidate.”
THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | GNU an opportunity to beef up communication
TimesLIVE understands MPAC will be chaired by the EFF and the IFP will chair the human settlements and infrastructure services committee. Macpherson said the DA will not be part of a co-governing deal that includes the EFF.
“The EFF is not part of the GNU. The DA is clear we will not enter into any governance arrangement that involves the EFF. The unwillingness to remove the EFF is not something we can be a part of,” he added.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE
DESRY LESELE | Positive and negative aspects of SA’s new GNU cabinet
Ntshavheni blames electorate for new cabinet bill
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos