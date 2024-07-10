South Africa

BREAKING | Court rules that Life Esidimeni deaths were due to negligence

Health MEC Mahlangu 'ignored expert advise'

By Herman Moloi - 10 July 2024 - 14:46
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.
Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.
Image: Alon Skuy

The Pretoria high court has ruled that the deaths of some of the mental health patients transferred to ill-prepared non-governmental organisations from Life Esidimeni were a result of the negligence of former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu.

Judge Mmonoa Teffo said in her judgment on Wednesday that Mahlangu ignored expert advise.

“Having heard all the evidence in this inquest, I have come to the conclusion that the death of the deceased where due to negligence caused by the conduct of Miss Mahlangu and [former Gauteng mental health head] Dr [Makgabo] Manamela.

"Mahlangu proceeded to terminate the contract between the Life Esidimeni care centre and the department despite the warnings from experts,” she said.

Judgment on Life Esidimeni inquest expected on Wednesday afternoon

Eight years ago, 144 mental health patients died after being relocated from Life Esidimeni to various unlicensed and ill-prepared non-governmental ...
News
4 hours ago

WATCH | Life Esidimeni judgement delivered

On Wednesday afternoon, Pretoria high court judge Mmonoa Teffo is expected to deliver judgment in the Life Esidimeni inquest. The court will ...
News
4 hours ago

SOWETAN | Let justice end misery of Esidimeni

Whatever outcome the inquiry will come to at the end, we hope it will give further impetus to the quest for justice for the families of the 144 ...
Opinion
1 year ago

‘I didn’t violate the constitution, Qedani Mahlangu on Life Esidimeni deaths

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu told the inquest held in the Pretoria high court that she did not believe she had contravened the ...
News
1 year ago

Life Esidimeni inquest postponed, Barbara Creecy next to testify

The judicial inquest into the deaths of mental healthcare patients at Life Esidimeni will continue on May 23 with then-MEC of finance Barbara Creecy ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

'Anything will do for me to escape life of joblessness'
Sundowns announces Steve Komphela as new senior coach