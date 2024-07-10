Twelve Gauteng pupils and a driver of the scholar transport died when their vehicle overturned and burst into flames after being hit by a bakkie from behind.
Gauteng Traffic spokesperson Sello Maremane said they were all burnt beyond recognition.
Eleven of the dead pupils were from Rocklands Primary School and one attended Laërskool Blyvooruitsig in Carletonville.
The accident happened on the N12 near Elands road in the Kokosi-Wedela area in Merafong at about 6.45am when the children were on their way to school on Wednesday. Seven other pupils were rushed to hospital.
Gauteng MEC for education, sport, arts, culture & recreation, Matome Chiloane, was expected to visit the accident scene.
“I am profoundly saddened by this tragic event. The loss of our children is a devastating blow to our community and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and injured learners,” said Chiloane.
Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.
Twelve pupils die after scholar transport overturns, bursts into flames
