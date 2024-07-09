Mpumalanga has its own Nasi iSpani project

New Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu has introduced his Nasi iSpani initiative which has just taken off and is set to employ 1,200 crime prevention wardens across 90 police stations in the province.
The provincial community safety and security MEC Jackie Macie said the wardens would work hand in hand with community policing forums (CPFs).
During a media briefing to address the state of crime prevention in the province – accompanied by Ndlovu and the provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi – Macie said: “They will work hand in hand with the community policing forums. We will also deal with the issue of compensation for CPF members. It is within the constitution that citizens have the right to safety. Therefore, it is important to always ensure safety in communities."
Ndlovu said when you think of Nasi iSpani, you always think of Gauteng. "Well Nasi iSpani is here in the province of Mpumalanga.”
Last year Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi launched the Nasi iSpani project and recruited crime prevention wardens, who are now called AmaPanyaza, in a bid to curb crime in SA's economic hub.
In May last year Gauteng deployed 3,200 of the 6,000 wardens to various hotspots across the province after three months of training.
In Mpumalanga, the training programme for the wardens will include intensive courses on community engagement, crime prevention strategies, and emergency response.
These wardens will be responsible for patrolling high-risk areas, assisting in community outreach programmes, and working closely with local law-enforcement agencies to ensure a coordinated approach to crime prevention.
Ndlovu said community involvement was important for the programme to succeed.
“We need the community to work with us, to be our eyes and ears on the ground. Together, we can create a safer Mpumalanga for everyone,” he said.
The deployment of wardens is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with a focus on areas that have been identified as crime hotspots. The provincial government will monitor the programme's progress and adjust it as needed to ensure its effectiveness.
Mpumalanga has its own Nasi iSpani project
Initiative to recruit 1,200 wardens to fight crime
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
