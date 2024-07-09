South Africa

McKenzie stops super fans trips

09 July 2024 - 12:15
Koena Mashale Journalist
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture is a Minister in the Cabinet of South Africa, Gayton McKenzie during the South Africa Team Announcement at Olympic House on July 08, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture is a Minister in the Cabinet of South Africa, Gayton McKenzie during the South Africa Team Announcement at Olympic House on July 08, 2024, in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Anton Geyser

“I have stopped all trips for super fans.”

These are the words of sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie who said the money that the department used to sponsor super fans, Joy “Mama Joy” and Botha Msila, would be reallocated to other things.

“I have stopped all trips for super fans. We have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most,” said McKenzie.

In February, the department revealed that the cost of sending Mama Joy and Msila to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France amounted to about R1.3m.

While some view the presence of super fans as beneficial for public relations, McKenzie’s decision underscores a shift towards a more athlete-centric approach in sports funding.

Days of select, well-connected few benefitting from department are over - McKenzie

Minister of sports, arts and culture, Gayton McKenzie, has announced plans to publish a list of recipients who are getting financial support from his ...
News
23 hours ago

McKenzie holds off on naming select few getting funds

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie will not publish the names of people who have been receiving funds from the department as this still ...
News
7 hours ago

READER LETTER | McKenzie in our politics welcomed

READER LETTER | New sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has a different approach altogether to politics. During the campaigning phase, ...
Opinion
19 hours ago

 

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Sundowns announces Steve Komphela as new senior coach
Five memorable moments of Rulani Mokwena's tenure at Downs