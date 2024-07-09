“I have stopped all trips for super fans.”
These are the words of sports, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie who said the money that the department used to sponsor super fans, Joy “Mama Joy” and Botha Msila, would be reallocated to other things.
“I have stopped all trips for super fans. We have athletes and artists who are struggling to raise money to attend sporting events and exhibitions. How do we justify paying for fans? We shall no longer be paying for these trips and will use that money where it’s needed the most,” said McKenzie.
McKenzie stops super fans trips
Image: Anton Geyser
In February, the department revealed that the cost of sending Mama Joy and Msila to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France amounted to about R1.3m.
While some view the presence of super fans as beneficial for public relations, McKenzie’s decision underscores a shift towards a more athlete-centric approach in sports funding.
