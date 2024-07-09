The Pretoria high court was on Tuesday expected to hear an urgent interdict case against MultiChoice by Balobedu Royal Council over the airing of the series Queen Modjadji.
The series was supposed to air on Sunday, July 14 on Mzansi Magic but the Balobedu Royal Council and Balobedu Royal Nation claim they were not consulted and did not consent to the airing of Queen Modjadji.
They want MultiChoice prevented from airing the series.
Gabriel Rasebotsa, secretary-general of the Balobedu Royal Council said there was no consultation with either the Balobedu Royal Nation or Rain Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII by MultiChoice or the producer, Duma ka Ndlovu.
However, MultiChoice CEO for Gen Entertainment, Nomsa Philiso said the series was an opportunity for viewers to engage with the Lobedu culture and traditions.
The drama series is also going to showcase how Queen Modjadji was able to make rain, she said.
Balobedu Royal Council takes MultiChoice to court over the airing of Queen Modjadji series
'We were not consulted nor gave consent for airing of the series'
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings
Queen Modjaji trailer.
“This epic story is inspired by the world-famous Balobedu legendary rainmaker, the first Queen Modjadji, whose bloodline has ruled Southern Africa’s Lobedu clan for centuries,” said Philiso.
Philiso also said the team behind the title researched and consulted with key stakeholders, tribal leaders, and academic experts.
The respondents in the case include MultiChoice Group Ltd, Ka Ndlovu, Mpapatla Modjadji, the religious and linguistic rights commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa as well as the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.
