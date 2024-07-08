South Africa

Vegetable producers in Limpopo take a hit from extreme cold

By TimesLIVE - 08 July 2024 - 14:57
Potato crops have been damaged by black frost, says the TLU in Limpopo. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Przemyslaw Koch

Farmers in Limpopo have sustained big losses after black frost caused severe damage at the weekend.

Agriculture group TLU SA's north region chairperson Henk van de Graaf said “feedback from members and other farmers indicates tremendous losses have been suffered”.

“Reports of severe black frost have been received from the Vivo area, the area behind the Soutpansberg mountain, Levubu, Marble Hall, Arabie and even Warmbaths/Bela-Bela, and numerous other areas have also been affected.”

Damaged crops include potatoes, tomatoes and other vegetables. Damage to infrastructure such as water pipes was also reported.

“Potato farmers are very vulnerable after they also suffered severe damage in previous seasons and are still trying to recover.”

The organisation appealed to financial institutions “to show understanding for these farmers who have again suffered great damage”. It also asked provincial and national government officials to visit the area with a view to offering possible assistance.

