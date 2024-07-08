Seven suspects have been arrested at a homestead in Ekombe in KwaZulu-Natal after allegedly being found in possession of high-calibre firearms including an AK47, a hunting rifle and three pistols with ammunition.
The suspects are aged between 27 and 75.
Provincial police spokesperson Const Siyabonga Nkwanyana said the arrests prevented a possible murder being committed.
He said on arrival at the homestead, six suspects were arrested after being found with the weapons and ammunition.
At a second location, a man was arrested after allegedly being found in possession of an AK47 and a revolver with ammunition.
All seven suspects were detained at the Muden police station. They will appear in the Greytown magistrate's court soon.
TimesLIVE
Seven arrested during gun bust in KZN
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
