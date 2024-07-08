Between their game with Ireland, the Springboks’ bench won a penalty try at the death to settle a thrilling contest between two true heavyweights this past weekend.
Meanwhile, child star Kairo Forbes and musical band, Biko Manna have been given a nod at the Kids’ Choice Awards. The 37th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards ceremony will be held on July 13 in Los Angeles, California.
SA artists and athletes keep flying the flag high
Image: Instagram
South African artists and sports players have been flying the SA flag high internationally, and we cannot help but laud them for a job well done.
Even children as young as eight years old are already excelling in their line of work, while SA’s national team competes in international tournaments for wins.
Biko Manna, three siblings aged 17, 14, and nine also appeared on America’s Got Talent recently. The trio received a standing ovation after performing Don't Worry Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin.
After being Miss SA runner-up last year, Bryoni Govender represented SA well and was crowned Miss Supranational Africa, while Fezile Mkhize has cemented his name as the first African winner, the first black winner and the first South African to win Mr Supranational on Saturday night in Poland.
And who can forget Makhadzi and Tyla’s latest achievement? These two each won a BET award respectively. Makhadzi won in the Best New International Act category, while Tyla walked away with the Best New Artist award.
Tasneem Solomons also made history and a name for herself by defeating a former world champion, Wales’s Kirsty-Lee Davies, at the World 8 Ball Pool Championship. The 34-year-old became the first South African to lift the trophy and the championship after two decades of trying. The tournament was held in Blackpool, England, and included competition between the top players worldwide.
It has been glorious few weeks of winning moments for the South Africans and this is what SA citizens love to hear – it's no DNA, just RSA!
