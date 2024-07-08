The union and the company have been negotiating since April and the negotiations stalled in June when the parties deadlocked over salary increases.
Numsa initially demanded 13% salary increase and have since revised their demand to 9%, while Gautrain is offering 5,6%. The union is also demanding 60% medical aid contribution from the employer and a R2,000 housing allowance.
Hlubi-Majola said Gautrain has been inflexible and not open to trying to resolve the issues by sticking to their guns offering less than the inflation increase.
"We don't think we are being unreasonable, what's needed is parties to come together with open minds.
"We are open to shifting our position, we have shifted from 13% to 9%, and we have not seen a shift on the side of Gautrain. Their response to our demands is to put a 5,6% increase and didn't respond to all other issues," she said.
CEO of Gautrain Tshepo Kgobe said all their services were running as scheduled and there had been no disruptions.
"Except for a few glitches which have nothing to do with the strike, all our services are running smoothly. The deliberation are between the Bombela Operating Company and Numsa and so far I'm yet to be briefed. Some of the issues that are on the table are issues from 2013 and have gone all the way to the labour court. I have to meet with the parties and engage on how we move forward," he said.
Workers have refused to speak to the media, saying Gautrain has a strict media policy and also that they fear victimisation.
Numsa says Gautrain must be consistent, fair on bonuses
Image: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti
Gautrain employees who belong to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) who have embarked on an indefinite strike, have accused Bombela Operating Company, which operates Gautrain, of rewarding themselves and a few employees with bonuses whereas they as workers get nothing.
Despite the extreme weather, where biting cold had enveloped in many parts of the country, the workers gathered outside the Gautrain Maintenance Depot, burning tyres singing and blocking the road.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they had noted that the management and some Gautrain workers have rewarded themselves with R22,000 bonuses whereas it is the workers who have to perform.
"Gautrain is saying there is no such thing as a guaranteed bonus but they keep paying themselves bonuses regardless of performance.
"We are saying if there's going to be bonus payout, there must be consistency.
"Either everybody must perform to get a bonus or everybody gets a guaranteed bonus," she said.
The union and the company have been negotiating since April and the negotiations stalled in June when the parties deadlocked over salary increases.
Numsa initially demanded 13% salary increase and have since revised their demand to 9%, while Gautrain is offering 5,6%. The union is also demanding 60% medical aid contribution from the employer and a R2,000 housing allowance.
Hlubi-Majola said Gautrain has been inflexible and not open to trying to resolve the issues by sticking to their guns offering less than the inflation increase.
"We don't think we are being unreasonable, what's needed is parties to come together with open minds.
"We are open to shifting our position, we have shifted from 13% to 9%, and we have not seen a shift on the side of Gautrain. Their response to our demands is to put a 5,6% increase and didn't respond to all other issues," she said.
CEO of Gautrain Tshepo Kgobe said all their services were running as scheduled and there had been no disruptions.
"Except for a few glitches which have nothing to do with the strike, all our services are running smoothly. The deliberation are between the Bombela Operating Company and Numsa and so far I'm yet to be briefed. Some of the issues that are on the table are issues from 2013 and have gone all the way to the labour court. I have to meet with the parties and engage on how we move forward," he said.
Workers have refused to speak to the media, saying Gautrain has a strict media policy and also that they fear victimisation.
WATCH | No disruptions as Gautrain workers protest
Secret dealings on massive digital contract leads to sacking of top SABC execs
Days of select, well-connected few benefitting from department are over - McKenzie
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos