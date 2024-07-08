Motorist discovers tracker inactive after car theft

Motorists be aware: should your car tracking device stop working, your tracing company might deny responsibility if your car is stolen.
Vinolia Vilakazi's car was stolen from her Soweto home in March.
When she alerted her car tracking company, Matrix Vehicle Tracking, of the car theft, she was shocked to discover t the tracking device in her car had not been active since 2021. As a result, Matrix could not trace the whereabouts of her Nissan Almera.
When Vilakazi queried with Matrix why they had continued to collect the premiums, she was informed that it was her responsibility to regularly test the device .
Not only was Vilakazi dismayed and without a car, but also Matrix put the responsibility solely on her and were not willing to compensate her for the premiums they collected for three years on an inactive tracking device.
“The reason why I had asked Matrix to at least refund me for all the premiums that they collected on the inactive device that had been installed in my stolen car was because I had paid for a service we later discovered was never rendered.”
In response to Vilakazi' query, Matrix maintained it is was the customer's responsibility and obligation to ensure that the device was working after installation and repair, and “test the unit at least once a month by checking the unit’s communication status on the Matrix Smartphone App or by calling [their] control room”.
“It is your responsibility to maintain and insure the unit at your own cost. This includes replacing the backup battery at least every 18 months (if required) and ensuring that the remote control (if applicable) is in working order.”
While it might seem unimportant to ensure that you fully understand the terms and conditions of your contractual agreement with any service provider, no-one wants to find themselves in Vilakazi's position, where she was under the impression that she was covered for vehicle tracking, only discover she wasn't despite paying for the product and the service.
