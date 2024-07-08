“We went to two schools in our area and they sent us to the district office in Johannesburg. We were asked why I waited this long to enrol the children, but I told them that I had problems and I recently moved here. I went there in March; it’s been almost two years without them attending school,” said Mtshali.
Mom struggles to find school for special needs’
Mom despairs as boys resort to petty crime
Image: Veli Nhlapo
A 32-year-old woman, who has been battling to enrol her two children with learning disabilities in school, says she fears for them because they have resorted to petty crime as they had nothing to do but roam the streets.
She fears they will become victims of mob justice.
According to Xoli Mtshali, a resident from Finetown in Johannesburg, her children aged 13 and 14, have not been in school since February last year when she moved from KwaZulu-Natal to Gauteng.
Mtshali and her neighbour Mpho Kibi-Malinga have visited two nearby primary schools to enrol her sons. They were not assisted, she said.
At Duzenendlela Primary Farm School in Orange Farm, a school for pupils with special needs, they were told to go to the education department's district offices in Johannesburg where they could enrol the children.
“We went to two schools in our area and they sent us to the district office in Johannesburg. We were asked why I waited this long to enrol the children, but I told them that I had problems and I recently moved here. I went there in March; it’s been almost two years without them attending school,” said Mtshali.
A concerned Kibi-Malinga said Mtshali was beginning to lose hope and the boys were starting to engage in criminal activities, stealing money from neighbours' houses.
“A few weeks ago, the community was angry and wanted to beat these boys because they had stolen money from one house, and I had to step in and explain their mental situation. I am starting to fear for them because people will not be gentle to them when it comes to their possessions,” said Kibi-Malinga.
Mtshali confirmed that her children were causing problems. All they had been doing for the past two years was roam the streets while their peers were at school, she said.
“I really need my children to go to school more than anything, it will keep them safe from a lot of negative things happening in our community. This place is not a good place for kids like them to just roam around and not go to school,” she said.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said Mtshali had been assisted.
He said she was advised of the strategy on screening, identification, assessment and support procedure, and was asked to provide the relevant documents.
“We called the previous school and requested documents that will enable us to place the leaners. Although the school has not furnished us with any documents to date, we have already collected other supporting documents from the parents to facilitate placement,” said Mabona.
He said they were liaising with the KwaZulu-Natal department of education for signed documents to proceed with the placement.
“The pupils were put on the assessment waiting list, to be assessed no later than end of July 2024, for placement at a suitable LSEN [Learners with Special Education Needs] school,” Mabona added.
