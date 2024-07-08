A North West woman who told people that her four-year-old son was with his father in the Eastern Cape has been charged with murder after she allegedly confessed that she and her boyfriend killed the child.
This is alleged to have come to the fore after the child's father, who had been battling to get hold of the mother due to their fraught relationship, asked a friend how his child was doing.
However, the friend – who stays in the same area as the mother – was shocked to hear him asking that as the woman had told neighbours that the child was with the father. Suspicions arose which led to the mother's confession and the subsequent arrest of the couple.
Lerato Ntsimango, 31, and Ofense Mabeo, 26, were charged with murder and appeared at the Rustenburg magistrate's court on Monday for the boy's murder and burying him in a shallow grave that is alleged to have been dug by Mabeo.
North West police spokesperson Capt Amanda Funani said the child was last seen in July 2023 in Boitekong where the mother lives.
She said as time went on with the child not being seen, the neighbours enquired on his whereabouts and the mother said he had gone to Bloemfontein. She would also tell people that the child was in the Eastern Cape with the father
“When they started asking questions, the mother would make up stories,” said Funani.
“They approached the mother who allegedly confessed. She allegedly disclosed that she and her boyfriend had killed the child and buried him in a shallow grave in the bushes,” Funani said.
Mom 'strangles son and buries him in grave dug by lover'
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
Last week, the community gathered outside the ward concillor's house regarding the disappearance of Ntsimango's child.
The councillor Joseph Qobeka said he was called by residents saying that they were concerned about Ntsimango and they had not seen her son since last year July.
"But her friends were the ones that were most worried about her child. They said she used to abuse the little boy and leave him for three days alone locked in the home without food and the child would remain with dirty diapers,” Qobeka said.
He said when he asked Ntsimango about the child, she said she had given him to a foster mother who stays in Marikana and does not remember the name of the foster parent.
However, she is alleged to have later confessed to having killed the child and and begged Qobeka not to tell members of the community because they were angry and would kill her.
"She confessed and asked us not to bring her before the community because she had killed her baby and buried him in the bushes. The boyfriend also admitted that he dug the grave and the mother had strangled the boy.
“Apparently, the biological father was continuing to support the child without knowing that he was no more.
"He only saw the child when he had the chance because he works in Johannesburg. It is believed that Lerato was also receiving a social grant for the child she killed,” he said.
According to Qobeka, this was the first traumatic experience the community had dealt with and they were very angry.
