A 25-year-old man who was released on bail after allegedly raping and stabbing an 83-year-old woman who later died has been rearrested for raping a 77-year-old woman.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Cpt Magonseni Nkosi said the man allegedly broke into the elderly woman's house in Dikweteng village, Dientjie, on Wednesday night.
Nkosi said the man brutally assaulted the woman and repeatedly raped her for two days.
The woman is now in hospital after sustaining some injuries.
“It is alleged that the granny managed to summon for assistance on Friday,” Nkosi said.
However, Nkosi said the man escaped before community members responded to the call.
He was arrested on Sunday in Ohristad.
“Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect previously raped and stabbed an 83-year-old granny in March at Didimala village, Dientjie.
The suspect was arrested and was out on R1,000 bail. The 83-year-old granny was admitted in hospital until she lost her life in May,” Nkosi said.
The man is expected to appear in the Dientjie periodical court on Tuesday.
Acting provincial commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Maj-Gen Zeph Mkhwanazi, said: “The suspect's actions are really disturbing and we will make sure that the incident is thoroughly investigated for justice to be served for the elderly citizens.”
Man out on bail for raping elderly woman (83) arrested for rape of another pensioner
Image: 123RF/ ALLAN SWART
